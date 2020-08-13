Anna VanValkenburgh, a 19-year-old solo acoustic artist from Leeds, will play from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. VanValkenburgh pulls from several genres varying from classic rock to current pop hits taking influence from many artists over many decades. She writes and performs original music as well and says her main goal as a musician is to connect with her audiences and spread joy through the music she covers and creates. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
Exhibition, series of events for 'Harold Garde: You Are Not Alone' includes never-before-seen new work
