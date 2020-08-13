RUMFORD — Stock up on clothes for the new school year for only $5 per bag at the Hope Association garage sale.

Sale includes all clothing in the garage. All proceeds help to support adults with developmental disabilities.

Located at 85 Lincoln Avenue, Rumford. Sale runs August 17 – 21 & August 24 – 28. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

