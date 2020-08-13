CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Board of Selectmen is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Town Office to discuss the redesign for the Sandy River Road project.
The project includes replacing two culverts with a larger-capacity, open-bottom structure spanning the stream.
The structure is designed to handle 100-year flood peak flows. It is a corrugated, aluminum box culvert with a span of more than 21 feet.
The meeting might also include a visit to the site, according to town officials.
