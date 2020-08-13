When you hear the name Bambi you might not be picturing a large, black dog. However, when you meet this Bambi you will quickly learn that she is a dear dog.

Bambi is just under a year old. She is very focused and willing to learn. She walks well on leash. Her training should be easy for someone that is willing to put a little time into it.

The canine handlers at Responsible Pet Care recently learned that Bambi loves the water. She likes to wade in the kiddie pool and splash around with other dogs in the play yard.

Bambi is a beautiful dog that will be very happy joining the activities of her new family whether they are on land or on the water.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

