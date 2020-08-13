WATERFORD — The drive-through suppers at the North Waterford Congregational Church have been a great success, and we’re going to do it again! On August 18, beginning at 5:00, you can get a great takeaway dinner at the church, on route 35 in North Waterford, opposite Melby’s Eatery.
Oven-roasted barbecue chicken, cornbread, cole slaw, corn on the cob, baked beans, and strawberry shortcake for dessert…and for $10. Don’t miss it! Come get a wonderful meal, and have a picnic with your loved ones. All are welcome!
