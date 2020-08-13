FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital has hired Dr. Joseph Caruso to join Franklin Health Surgery and Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Caruso most recently provided care at Evans Army Community Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Besides general surgery, his professional interests include hernia and breast surgery. While a Major in the Medical Corps, U.S. Army, he also provided patient care that included trauma, major trauma and surgery in Landstuhl, Germany and London, England, as well as Afghanistan.

Caruso received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, followed by a year-long research residency and a five-year general surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery.

