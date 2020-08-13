PORTLAND — Scouts of Maine (GSME) reimagined the annual G.I.R.L. Celebration for 2020 due to the pandemic, taking it online with a “Celebration Saturdays” video series honoring Girl Scouts and adult volunteers for their significant accomplishments. Achievements celebrated include the Girl Scout Gold and Silver Awards, the two highest honors a Girl Scout can earn; GSME Future Leader’s Scholarships, with a total of $15,500 in scholarship funds awarded; the Class of 2020 graduating Girl Scout Ambassadors; and volunteer awards honoring the adults who are at the core of the Girl Scout movement.

The Gold Award Girl Scouts honored included Jessica Schlotterbeck of Lisbon and Audra Hamlin of Stoneham. From preserving local history and saving bees, to addressing the vaping epidemic and sports bias in their schools, the girls have made significant, sustainable impact in their communities. To learn more about their Gold Award projects, visit www.girlscoutsofmaine.org/girlstories]www.girlscoutsofmaine.org/girlstories.

“The Girl Scout Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Gold Award Girl Scouts are the dreamers and the doers who take ‘make the world a better place’ to the next level. To earn the award, Seniors and Ambassadors tackle issues dear to them and drive lasting change in their communities,” said Joanne Crepeau, CEO, Girl Scouts of Maine, in her video message.

The Gold Award video celebration highlighted Zoom interviews of the Gold Award Girl Scouts by Miss Maine Carolyn Brady, who is a Gold Award Girl Scout as well as a lifetime member and active Girl Scout volunteer. The video also featured messages of congratulations from Gov. Janet T. Mills, Sen. Angus King, and Girl Scouts of the United States CEO Sylvia Acevedo.

The Silver Award allows Girl Scout Cadettes in middle school to focus on an issue they care about, learn the facts and take action to make a difference, while gaining the confidence and skills that will catapult them to lifelong success. This year 21 Girl Scouts across the state earned their Silver Award and were recognized with a dedicated Celebration Saturday video highlighting each of them and their projects.

Silver Award projects included community action against food insecurity, support for Alzheimer patients, bringing dance and music to communities, saving the ducks, trail benches and access to educational support. Area Silver Award Girl Scout honored was Lorenza Piper of New Gloucester. See www.girlscoutsofmaine.org/girlstories]www.girlscoutsofmaine.org/girlstories for more information.

Girl Scouts graduating high school were awarded GSME Future Leaders Scholarships. Receiving a scholarship was Py Morin of Pownal.

More than 100 high school Girl Scouts from across the state were recognized as a part of the Class of 2020 Graduating Girl Scout Ambassadors in their own video.

Adult award recognitions included the President’s Award, Appreciation and Honor Pins and the Thanks Badge. The adult Girl Scout awards recognize adult volunteers who have gone above and beyond expectations to provide outstanding service to GSME.

Celebration Saturday videos can be viewed at www.girlscoutsofmaine.org/girlcelebration or on their social media channels, including YouTube and Facebook. To learn more about getting involved with Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscoutsofmaine.org]www.girlscoutsofmaine.org.

« Previous