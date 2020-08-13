The Norway Center Church welcomes guest minister Pastor Ron Blake on Sunday, August 16th at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Blake was raised in Florida and retired to Maine in 2000. He was raised in the Lutheran Church because his mother was Norwegian and that was the national church of Norway. While serving in the Orlando Police Department, in Florida, Ron joined the Southern Baptist Church and became involved with its Foreign Mission program. Having also earned a builder’s license in the state of Florida, Ron served as the construction coordinator on projects in the Dominican Republic, Panama and in Mexico for two years. Here in Maine he served as pastor of Paris Hill Baptist Church from 2001-2005 while attending seminary at Andover Newton .

Wayne Bridgham will be the soloist and Ryan Slocum will be the organist. All denominations are welcomed.

There will be a maximum limit of 50 in attendance with 6 foot social distancing and everyone is asked to wear a mask for the safety of all.

