Fish is quick, delicious and so good for you! Use brown rice for the extra fiber a whole grain gives you over white rice.
Hoisin Glazed Salmon and Brown Rice
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup brown rice
1 lb. broccoli florets, chopped small
2 tbsp. neutral oil – canola or vegetable oil
kosher salt
4 6-oz. skinless salmon fillets
1 tbsp. hoisin sauce (available in the Asian products section)
1/4 c. sesame seeds, plus more for garnish
2 tbsp. rice vinegar
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 400º with a rack set in the center or preheat grill.
Cook rice according to package directions.
Meanwhile, toss broccoli with oil and salt on a rimmed baking sheet. Place salmon between broccoli and brush with hoisin. Roast until just opaque throughout, 12 to 15 minutes. If Grilling- place salmon and broccoli on a sheet of aluminum foil and then brush with sauce.
Stir sesame seeds and vinegar into rice and season to taste with salt, if needed. Divide between serving bowls and top with broccoli and salmon. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve.
