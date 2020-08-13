DEAR SUN SPOTS: Times are especially tough these days. Greater Androscoggin Humane Society understands that many of our community members are experiencing financial hardship and need some help keeping their pets healthy. There will be a drive-up vaccine and microchip clinic at the shelter in Lewiston on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meet at Hanel Bros. parking lot across the street from the Animal Emergency Clinic on Strawberry Ave. Microchips and basic vaccines, including rabies, for both dogs and cats will be offered. Please have a leash and collar on all dogs and all cats in carriers. We’ll have a socially-distanced drive-thru process and you won’t have to leave your vehicle. Please note that due to prior demand, we have to limit these clinics to the first 80 vehicles. You will receive a number as you arrive.

Services are provided to citizens of our service area (Auburn, Canton, Greene, Hebron, Leeds, Lewiston, Livermore, Mechanic Falls, Minot, New Gloucester, Turner, and Wales) for free, although donations are greatly appreciated and help us to provide more services like these.

A GAHS representative will check you in with a form for selecting vaccinations and assign you a number. GAHS staff and volunteers will direct you through the process after arrival. Be prepared for a wait. We attempt to move you through the process as quickly as possible, but animals are involved and sometimes take more time to handle than expected. We appreciate your patience.

For those on foot or being dropped off, come to the same location and assigned numbers will be given. We ask that those without transportation practice social distancing in the lot and during the process. Keep your pets safe by staying away from cars.

If you can’t get to the shelter or are worried that you cannot have your animals go through the clinic safely, we can provide other service options, so please call us at 783-2311 to discuss. Please note that we will not be handing out spay/neuter vouchers this year. Instead, we are able to offer low-cost services right through the shelter! If your pet needs spay or neuter surgery, please call to learn about the current options.

ANSWER: I hope this incredible service is a huge success.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In reference to the inquiry about the lawn glider which was printed on July 29, I’m a retired Lewiston resident who enjoys constructing double-facing lawn gliders from a favorite pattern I discovered years ago. I hand select every pine board and hand cut and assemble each glider; a local cottage industry you could say. I try to keep a glider on display. Please call or text me at 650-5796. Finish options are available.— Lee, Lewiston

ANSWER: Awesome! Into the Rolodex you go.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m the psychic Kelly Danica. A friend forwarded your column (July 29 Sun Spots) to me that had the inquiry asking where to reach me. Approximately three years ago, I married and moved to Pomona Park, Florida. My name is now Kellie Randolph and I can be reached at 386-336-6643. I appreciate the inquiry. — Kellie, Pomona Park, Fla.

ANSWER: Because of all the wonderful folks in Sun Spots Land we can even track down people out of state.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: