RUMFORD – Alma Theresa (MacDougall) Batherson, 94, a lifelong resident of Rumford, Maine, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Falmouth, Maine with her son William Batherson by her side. She was a wonderful mother who loved her family and always put their needs before her own. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew her. She was born in Rumford, Maine on August 29, 1925. Her parents were Edward and Frances (Curley) MacDougall, who came to Maine in 1922 from Grand River, Prince Edward Island (PEI), Canada. At the age of one, her parents along with their three other children, moved back to PEI, to live on her grandparent’s beautiful farm on MacDougall’s Corner in Grand River. The family flourished there and she eventually grew to have nine siblings. She received her education in Canada and was an avid reader and writer. Alma had a love for poetry at an early age. She was also a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Grand River.

As a young lady, Alma moved to Summerside, PEI and worked in the dress section at Smallman’s Ltd., a department store. In 1947, at the age of 22, she returned to the United States to live in South Portland, Maine with her aunt and uncle. She often remarked how proud she was to cross the border to reclaim her American citizenship. Alma was hired by Filenes in downtown Portland and worked in sales there happily for three years. She found many new interests and made many new friends during her time in Portland, also becoming a member of the Holy Cross Church and Junior League of Catholic Women.

Alma married the Honorable John L. Batherson on August 12, 1950, in St. Athanasius Church in Rumford, Maine. Judge Batherson was also born in Rumford. Alma worked in Grant’s Apparel Shop in Rumford before staying at home to raise her family. She was active in the community, volunteering at then Rumford Hospital and teaching Sunday School at St. Athanasius and St. John’s Church. She also helped organize the Catholic Book Store run by the church. Alma was blessed with four wonderful children, one girl and three boys. She was truly devoted to her husband and children and instilled in them at a very early age a love for reading. Alma delighted in the many school activities and graduations of her children and enjoyed being a wife and mother. She was well known in family circles for her keen sense of humor. One of her greatest gifts was the ability to show people the brighter side of life. She was well read and had wisdom beyond her years.

Alma loved hymns and singing. Some of her favorite hymns include “Amazing Grace,” “Ave Maria,” “Be Not Afraid,” “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” “How Great Thou Art,” “I Heard the Voice of Jesus,” and “We Gather Together.” One of her favorite poems is a famous Native American prayer, “Oh Great Spirit.”

Alma will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Andrea Lynn Batherson of York, Maine, her son Robert J. Batherson and wife, Annette, of Mandeville, Louisiana, her son William E. Batherson of Westbrook, Maine, and her son John G. Batherson of Raleigh, North Carolina, and their families. Alma is survived by four grandchildren, Hayley (Batherson) Ferut, Lauren (Batherson) Francis, Will Batherson, and Riley Batherson. She has one great-grandchild, Mitchell Ferut. Alma will be dearly missed by her one surviving sibling, Jim (Irene) MacDougall. Alma was predeceased by her loving husband John in 2007, sisters Eva, Millie, Helen, Shirley, Dorothy, and brothers Art, Walter and Robert.

The entire family wishes to extend special appreciation to the staff of Falmouth by the Sea senior care facility where Alma received the best of attention and treatment during the past two years. Our utmost and sincere thanks to Ms. Gena Reed whose professional and heartfelt nursing care comforted Alma in so many ways during Alma’s stay there.

Mother you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.

We love you Mom.

