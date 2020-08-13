HARTFORD – Jean Beverly (Averill) Walker, 89, of Hartford, died peacefully on August 7, 2020 at her beloved camp on Bear Pond, surrounded by loving family.

She was born on December 22, 1930, in Cold Spring, N.Y., the daughter of Malcolm and Doris (Heaward) Averill. A graduate of Cony High School, Augusta, Maine, class of 1949, she married Reginald Walker on April 5, 1953 in Augusta. They had four daughters, Cheryl Bunker and her husband Stephan of Farmington, Cindy Walker and her partner Richard Libby of Brunswick, Penny Hamel of Hartford, and Carla Walker of Topsham and her partner Brian Hix. She had three grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

During her life, she was employed at Trask Jewelers and E. K Day’s Clothing Store in Farmington and worked at the Averill Farm Ice Cream Stand in Augusta. She also cared for children in her home for many years. She was a member of the Hartford Community Church, Hartford Women’s Group, Canton Extension and Bear Pond Improvement Association. She was a 60-year member of the Farmington Grange.

She will be sorely missed by family and friends, who she focused her life on.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Reginald, and brother, Glenn Averill of Bangor; and son-in-law, Norris Hamel. Due to pandemic safeguards, there will be no formal services. A private family committal will take place at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

Her family asks that you share memories and photos in her book of memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center ? Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in her memory to the Franklin County

Animal Shelter,

550 Industry Road,

Farmington, ME 04938.

