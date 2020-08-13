With all the added work having to be done to run a restaurant during the pandemic, Ken Blais, center, and his staff at Rolly’s Diner planned not to decorate for the balloon festival after hearing the annual Great Falls Balloon Festival was canceled. However, as the summer dragged on, Blais and his staff felt they needed to do something to brighten spirits. So Thursday, after the restaurant closed for the day, he and some of his staff broke out some of their most vintage balloon decorations and went to work on their usual over-the-top decorating. He had a lot of help from other employees, like Brandon Wease, back. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Ken Blais, center, and his staff decorate Rolly's Diner in the spirit of the annual Great Falls Balloon Festival — despite its cancellation. Helping him are employees Jonathan Walthers, right, and Brandon Wease, background.

