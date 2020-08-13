Charges

Lewiston

• Matthew Lyons, 22, of 12 Parker Way, Turner, on a warrant charging unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, 10:56 a.m. Thursday at 86 Lisbon St.

Auburn

• James Blanchard, 52, of 108 Mill St., on a charge of domestic assault, 12:35 a.m. Thursday at that address.

• Tammy Berube, 47, of 64 Lisbon St., Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release and criminal mischief, 11 p.m. Wednesday on Second Street.

Androscoggin County

• Sandra Hatcher, 32, of 5 High St., Lisbon Falls, on charges of domestic assault, criminal threatening, disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, 9:32 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

