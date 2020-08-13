SOUTH PARIS — Police arrested a local man as a fugitive from justice from Massachusetts where he is wanted on charges of manslaughter and sex assault.

Maine State Police spokeswoman Katharine England wrote in a news release that Aaron Parsons, 33, who lives on Gary Street, was charged in connection with a March incident, but a warrant for his arrest wasn’t issued until Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police received a tip earlier Thursday, and the Maine Violent Offender Task Force acted on that tip and made the arrest within three hours of receiving the warrant.

Members of the task force, which is part of the U.S. Marshals Service, met with Maine State Police troopers from Troop B to coordinate Parsons’ capture.

Parsons was wanted for manslaughter charges issued by the Roxbury District Court in Roxbury, Massachusetts, according to U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Dean Knightly.

Parsons was arrested without incident and taken to Oxford County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.

According to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, on March 13, Parsons strangled his victim in a hotel room in Roxbury, Knightly wrote in a news release. Parsons fled to Maine after the incident.

Parsons is scheduled for a court appearance on Friday morning.

