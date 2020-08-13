BETHEL — The Spirit of America Award has been given annually to a citizen or citizens who have displayed devotion to their community – and Cheryl and Don Bennett have done exactly that for Bethel, a place they’ve called home since 1966.

Selectman Pete Southam presented Don and Cheryl with the award on the Bethel Common Monday evening.

Children and grandchildren of Don and Cheryl were at the presentation, along with other town officials.

Cheryl served as an Emergency Medical Technician and Director of the Bethel Ambulance Service from 1988 to 2012 and was a SAD 44 bus driver for 38 years.

Don served as selectman from 1998 to 2019, a planning board alternate from 1995 to 1997, as an assessor from 2008 to 2020 and an Ordinance Review Committee member from 2003 to 2019.

Don and Cheryl both graduated from Gould Academy in 1964.

“It is nice to know that we left a little footprint in our community, that’s a good feeling,” Cheryl said.

Don also thanked the town for the recognition and said it feels good to look back on all the work he’s done in the area.

Donnie and Cheryl are wonderful people and have set a great example of what people do when they care about their home town,” Town Manager Loretta Powers said. “Their dedication went above and beyond the call of duty. We would like to thank them for their years of service and we know that you will always be there when we need you.”

