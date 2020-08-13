BROWNFIELD — On Friday, August 21 the Western Maine Chapter of Maine Woodland Owners and the Oxford County SWCD will be holding an in-person educational meeting at the Tenmile River Demonstration Forest in Brownfield from 9 until noon.

Mike Richard, Oxford Co. District Forester with the Maine Forest Service, and Merle Ring, retired District Forester and consulting forester, will discuss different forest management strategies on timber stands around the Demonstration Forest, and will discuss the benefits of using consulting foresters to assist woodland owners in managing their woodlands.

The Tenmile River Demonstration Forest is a 300-acre parcel owned and managed by the Oxford County SWCD for education about forests, wildlife habitat and water resources. It is open to the public for hiking, snowshoeing and skiing, with over 6 miles of marked trails. It is located off Notch Road on the Hiram/Brownfield town line. From Fryeburg, travel south on Rt. 5 through Brownfield center. About 6 miles south of the intersection of Rt. 160 and Rt. 5, take a right on the Notch Road. At about 2.5 miles you will see a big green gate on the right. That is it.

Pre-registration is required by emailing Michele Windsor at [email protected] Masks and social distancing are required for the safety of our guests.

