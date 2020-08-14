I have known Bettyann Sheats for about 6 years, we attend the same church and I know first-hand what a hard worker she is.

She is an Army veteran, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a former helicopter pilot.

Bettyann will use the same drive and dedication that she used to graduate from West Point and become a helicopter pilot for the people in Maine’s House District 64.

I’m proud to vote for Bettyann because I know she will continue to work hard and stand up for her constituents when she is reelected on Nov. 3.

Bob Sipe, Auburn