It has recently come to my attention that Laurel Libby, a resident of Auburn, is running for election to become a Maine State House representative.

I support her candidacy wholeheartedly and encourage others to do so as well.

Ms. Libby would bring some desperately needed attributes to the political scene in Augusta. Her life experience as a mother, registered nurse, and business owner demonstrate her work ethic and determination to get the job done, whatever that may be. But most important of all to me is her common sense approach to how the business of running the State of Maine should be, with honesty, transparency, and a deep regard for the concerns of the people of Maine.

I hope others join me in voting for responsible leadership by voting for Laurel Libby for the State House of Representatives this November.

Bob Stone, Auburn