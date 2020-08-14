The Maine Legislature adjourned in March because of the coronavirus and left hundreds of bills unaddressed. Initially, the Republican Party wanted to reconvene the Legislature to discuss these bills at a later date. Oddly, now that the Democrats are calling to reconvene the Legislature, the Republicans refuse to participate unless they get to control the agenda.

Republicans say they will not reconvene unless the purpose of doing so is to limit the authority of Gov. Mills to deal with the pandemic effectively and to discuss other coronavirus legislation. By refusing to reconvene the Legislature, Republicans are putting at risk legislation we need now to open public schools safely, support the economy through small businesses, especially the tourism industry, and ensure rural school children have access to healthcare.

These bills cannot wait until January.

I urge Republicans to do their job and vote to reconvene the Legislature now.

Carl Bucciantini, Greene

« Previous

Next »