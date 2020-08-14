MOUNT VERNON — A fire at a logging site remains under investigation Friday by the Maine Forest Service.
Shortly before 9 a.m., fire crews from Mount Vernon and surrounding towns were called to a wood lot off Hovey Luce Road for a fire.
At the site, a log crane was on fire.
While initially reported as a crane explosion, there was none, Mount Vernon Fire Chief Dana Dunn said. However, the tires on the crane did explode.
Logs within a 50-foot diameter around the crane had burned.
There were no injuries.
Lisa Byers, a forest ranger/investigator said the Forest Service is investigating. Crews from Mount Vernon, Belgrade, Fayette, Readfield, Vienna and Wayne fire departments, and Winthrop Ambulance responded.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
Lawsuit accuses Hillandale Farms of gouging egg prices during pandemic
-
Business
Trump’s net worth has declined $300 million in the past year
-
Franklin
Jay woman injured when ATV strikes two trees, rolls down embankment in Farmington
-
Maine
Fire damages crane, logs at Mount Vernon wood lot
-
Business
Interactive Map: Home prices climb to record in pandemic as buyers seek space