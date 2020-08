• Thomas R. Cook II, 39, Fayette, operating under the influence, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Aug. 13 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Christopher R. Keirstead, 51, New Vineyard, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violation of protective order, Aug. 13 in Strong, Maine State Police.

• Nicholas A. Boardman, 23, Norridgewock, warrant operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 13 in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Michael P. Prenier, 37, Charlotte, warrant refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, on Aug. 13 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Kayla J. Berkey, 25, Wilton, operating under the influence, Aug. 13 in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

