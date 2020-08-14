JAY — Jay Baptist Church, on Smith Avenue in Jay, resumed Sunday morning services early in June. Attendance for these two months has averaged less than ten people per week so there is plenty of room to social distance. An Adult Bible class is taught at 9:30 a.m., followed by the regular Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.
Beginning August 24, Pastor Gary Bestwick will preach a series of sermons in the 10:30 services on the Life of Jesus Christ. Community members who are not Christians, such as Moslems, are welcome to come and learn who Jesus is and what He did while on Earth.
On August 17 thru August 21, the church will host a 5-Day Club each day at 2 p.m. Bible lessons for children will be taught by workers from Child Evangelism Fellowship. Any child in grades 1 to 6 is welcome to attend on any day or on all five days. Parents, of course, are also welcome.
For more information on Jay Baptist Church, call Pastor Gary at 207-500-3801.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Uncategorized
Communities on Thompson Lake look to future of dam
-
The Franklin Journal
UMF Johnson Scholars Program receives TRIO federal grant
-
The Franklin Journal
High Peaks Alliance first ever recipient of MeatEater’s Land Access Initiative Grant
-
The Franklin Journal
Bougelais announces run for state House
-
The Franklin Journal
Tales of moose hunting on tap at Wilton Fish and Game