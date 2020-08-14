JAY — Jay Baptist Church, on Smith Avenue in Jay, resumed Sunday morning services early in June. Attendance for these two months has averaged less than ten people per week so there is plenty of room to social distance. An Adult Bible class is taught at 9:30 a.m., followed by the regular Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.

Beginning August 24, Pastor Gary Bestwick will preach a series of sermons in the 10:30 services on the Life of Jesus Christ. Community members who are not Christians, such as Moslems, are welcome to come and learn who Jesus is and what He did while on Earth.

On August 17 thru August 21, the church will host a 5-Day Club each day at 2 p.m. Bible lessons for children will be taught by workers from Child Evangelism Fellowship. Any child in grades 1 to 6 is welcome to attend on any day or on all five days. Parents, of course, are also welcome.

For more information on Jay Baptist Church, call Pastor Gary at 207-500-3801.

