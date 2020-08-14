Three public transit projects in Maine will receive about $10.2 million in federal grant money to replace buses and improve service.

Funding comes from the Federal Transit Administration’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, the Trump administration said in a news release.

Most of the funding, about $9 million, will be provided to build a welcome center at the Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton. The center will be the headquarters for the Island Explorer bus system that serves Acadia National Park and nearby communities.

The Greater Portland Transit District, which runs the Metro bus service, will get $821,000 to replace aging buses, and Bangor will receive about $397,000 to build passenger shelters and bus boarding areas for its Community Connector hail service that presently has no designated stops.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: