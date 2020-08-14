FARMINGTON — Tuesday night, August 11, selectmen approved a medical marijuana retail store at 361 Wilton Road, the former Gray Ford/Aubuchon building.

Charles ‘Chad’ Crandall of Jay is seeking to add the retail store to an already approved business in the former Gray Ford/Aubuchon building. He and partner Jacob Daku of Farmington were approved for an adult-use cultivation and manufacturing facility at that location in March. They are leasing the site from James Meader of Mt. Vernon.

According to the application, the front showroom space will become the retail facility. It has not been used in years.

“We’re revitalizing the whole building from the ground up,” Crandall said at the meeting.

The partners also own Blue Sky Labs, which works with more than 100 accounts, he said.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s unique for local people like us to be influential in the market,” Crandall said.

The partners are working with the state to iron out excise taxes, what weight to use, Crandall said.

“There is an 8-fold difference between wet and dry flower weights,” he said. The current law is $330 per pound, he added.

The response from the state had been good, it will help everyone throughout the state, Crandall said.

There are 16 employees now and 30 when fully operational, according to the partners.

When selectman Joshua Bell asked about a license for medical marijuana cultivation there, Crandall said medical marijuana wouldn’t be grown there.

A medical marijuana retail store can be in a separate building on the same property, Daku said.

Selectman Scott Landry asked where their banking was done.

“cPort (Credit Union) in Portland. We’ve been in every bank in Farmington; been dropped from 3 banks locally,” Crandall said. “cPort credit unions are a bit more open to cannabis businesses.”

Crandall and Daku have an office in Portland, since being a community member was a requirement.

“It does help us having that meeting spot,” Crandall said.

Last month, Code Enforcement Officer J. Stevens Kaiser told the Planning Board there were 2 medical marijuana facility applications pending. Based on the town’s Adult Use and Medical Marijuana Ordinance, no new applications will be considered unless a current business is sold or goes out of business.

In other business, the board appointed Andrew Marble as the local plumbing inspector.

“Richard Marble has been our plumbing inspector for many years. Last month he indicated he would be retiring in the middle of this month,” Town Manager Richard Davis said. “When I asked him if he knew anyone, he suggested his son. Andrew is well qualified.”

“I’ve been the plumbing inspector for Rome, Smithfield for 10 years, working in Mt. Vernon, Mercer for 4 years. Temple called me last week. New Vineyard called and informed me I had been appointed their plumbing inspector,” Andrew Marble said. “I’ve worked extensively with my father. While he has been on vacation, I have been his alternate for the last 10 years.”

Bell asked if the town normally advertises for the position.

“It’s a specialized position. There aren’t many people who do it. There’s no requirement to advertise,” Davis said. “Off the top of my head, there’s no one else I know of who’s qualified.”

Selectmen also appointed Amy Soper as an associate member of the Conservation Commission and Kyle Terrio as an alternate member of the Zoning Board.

“Soper is a bit unusual in that she’s a resident of Livermore. That is one of the committees that doesn’t require residency. I shared her application with the Commission, they’re interested in seeing what she would add. The Commission is working on invasive species now, they thought she would be a good fit,” Davis said.

Bell asked if Soper had any connections to Farmington, if she worked there.

“I don’t know her personally. She’s a person who is very interested in conservation matters in general,” Davis said. “She’s been involved with 7 Lakes Alliance Stewardship and Land Trust Committee, the Belgrade Business Group, the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) Invasive Species Task Force non-voting member. That’s what caught the Commission’s eye.”

The associate position is a 1-year term, he added.

“Terrio is a recent resident of Farmington. He’s interested in the Conservation Commission, the Planning Board that has no vacancies and the Zoning Board,” Davis said. “Asked his preference, he indicated alternate to the Zoning Board.”

That position is a 1-year term, Davis added.

“He’s interested in sustainable development,” Davis said.

