GAINESVILLE , Florida – Basselies Gammon passed away August 5, 2020, in Florida with her daughter Jo-Anne Gammon at her side. She was born in Rumford July 6, 1924, to Joseph and Mary Dugay.

She leaves Mary Richard’s of Florida and her two daughters Basselies and Scott Spudeck and their daughter Mary, Sonya and Morgan Xerxa and their children Skyler and Delaney, Doris Gammon and her daughter Tammy, James and Cheryl Gammon and their children Julie , Jennifer and Shawn white and their daughter Hanora, and James and Cote, Sheila Gammon, Joanne and Eric Thompson of Florida who love and cared for our mom for many years along with Mary Richard’s, Cheryl Gammon and her children, Nikita Butler, Logan Cyr and Bethany and their children Hunter and Taylor.

We will greatly miss our mom as the matriarch of our family for all her love and support she gave to her family and friends. She loved spending time with family, cooking, quilting, sewing, antiques, driving her car, traveling, flowers, etc. She will be loved and greatly missed forever.

The family invites the public to join them for a committal service at 12:15 p.m., on Tuesday August 18, at Elmwood Cemetery in East Sumner. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

