PHILLIPS — Rain or shine, on Saturday, August 22, PACC’s “Better than Most” Yard Sale will be held on the property adjacent to its facility, aka “The Old Gym”, on Depot Street in Phillips. Special guests Dona Whittemore, a favorite hometown musician, and Linda Lee will be on site to provide a musical accompaniment to the event, just one of the special features making this yard sale “better than most”. Vendors may set up at 8 a.m. The Sale will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Interested vendors may reserve a space for their wares for $10, payable to PACC upon sale day. PACC will also provide a table if needed or vendors may bring their own. Call or email Board Member Rick Debruin to reserve a space: 639 – 2117; [email protected]

PACC’s Outdoor Snack Bar will offer cold beverages and individually-wrapped snacks for sale. There will be a PACC Silent Auction Table where shoppers may place their secret bids on various items, including a small wooden sleigh built by Paul Gardiner, a stained-glass lily donated by Chris Hardy, and a set of brand-new cookware donated by Diana McCall, among other items.

Additionally, shoppers may purchase 50/50 tickets for a chance at a cash prize or take a stroll down Silly Street.

Silly Street leads to a booth where shoppers may purchase tickets to win a $50 gift certificate to Black Acres Farm Store in Wilton. Black Acres Farm offers products including natural beef, chicken, pork, maple syrup, honey, firewood, and hay. It is a favorite destination during Open Farm Days and on Maine Maple Sunday.

Tickets may only be purchased by taking the stroll to the end of Silly Street where Nona Davenport will be manning the ticket booth. Tickets are $5 each. However, anyone who accepts the challenge to actually walk in a silly manner down this street will be rewarded with a discount. Silly walkers will only be charged $2 for a ticket.

A second PACC project, currently on hold until after the yard sale event, is the Community Time Capsule. Board members are still seeking individuals and community organizations to join in the fun of this unique project. The idea is to collect a variety of items/artifacts to memorialize events that have occurred in the year 2020. Selections might represent a memorable occasion in a person’s own life or the life of their family. They could reflect current events, local, national, or even global. 2020 has certainly been a year of historic happenings.

The idea behind the Time Capsule project is to engage people of all ages in “a whole town thing”. The artifacts will be gathered in a special container and buried next July 4th. For more information, contact Nona Davenport at 639-4296. Please leave a message if there’s no answer.

