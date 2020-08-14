Charges

Lewiston

• Damion Dobson, 27, of 117 Strawberry Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:45 p.m. Friday in Lewiston.

• Duston Thomas, 33, listed as transient, on charges of domestic assault, burglary and refusing to submit to arrest, 9 p.m. Thursday at 28 Bartlett St.

Auburn

• Manuel Basaidua, 31, of 15 Hampshire St., on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 9:21 p.m. Thursday on Hampshire St.

• Jasmine Baldwin, 33, of 37 Fifth St., on a charge of domestic assault, 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Fifth Street.

• Aden Abdirahman, 19, of 53 Maple St., Lewiston, on charges of theft, burglary and refusing to submit to arrest, 10 a.m. Friday at 10 Cornell St.

Androscoggin County

• Joanne Velilla, 43, of 82 Main St., Windham, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:12 a.m. Friday on Lewiston Street.

• Joseph Metcalf, 27, of 44 Riverside St,, Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:22 p.m. Friday on Turner Center Road, Turner.

