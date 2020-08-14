RUMFORD — A South Paris man wanted in Massachusetts on manslaughter and sexual assault charges said Friday he would not challenge his transport to face charges in that state.

Aaron Parsons, 33, of Gary Street in South Paris appeared by videoconference in Rumford District Court where he told a judge he was prepared to sign papers waiving his extradition to Massachusetts.

Parsons said he had viewed a video explaining his constitutional rights and had consulted with defense attorney Jeffrey Wilson of South Paris about the charges and legal process before his initial court hearing.

The judge said Parsons would be held in Maine without bail until he was taken to Massachusetts.

Parsons said he wasn’t being pressured to waive extradition.

The judge said the court would revisit the matter in a month if Parsons had not been taken back to Massachusetts by then.

U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Dean Knightly said Thursday that, according to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, Parsons strangled his victim in a hotel room in Roxbury, Massachusetts, on March 13. Parsons fled to Maine after the incident, Knightly said.

A Roxbury District Court judge issued a warrant for Parsons’ arrest on Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police received a tip earlier Thursday, and the Maine Violent Offender Task Force acted on that tip and made the arrest within three hours of receiving the warrant, Knightly said.

Members of the task force, which is part of the U.S. Marshals Service, met with Maine State Police troopers from Troop B to coordinate Parsons’ capture Thursday.

Parsons was arrested without incident and taken to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris.

