The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS1 – AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 – AFL: Brisbane at North Melbourne
3 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 – AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF – EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
7 a.m.
GOLF – LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
11 a.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
2 p.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF – U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
9 p.m.
GOLF – Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF – EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN – LG at NC
3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN – Kiwoom at Lotte
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 – Tampa Bay at Toronto
7 p.m.
NESN – Boston at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.
MLBN – Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Kansas City at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
FS1 – LA Dodgers at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
4:15 p.m.
ESPN – Seeding Games: Miami vs. Indiana, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN – Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN – Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Houston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NBCSN – Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN – Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
3 p.m.
NBCSN – Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN – Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN – Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m.
NBCSN – Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN – Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Barcelona, Quarterfinal (taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS – Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
11 a.m.
TENNIS – Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS – Prague-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV – Seattle vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
