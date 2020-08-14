The Associated Press
Friday, August 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.

FS1 – AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 – AFL: Brisbane at North Melbourne

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 – AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF – EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
7 a.m.
GOLF – LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
11 a.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

2 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF – U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

9 p.m.

GOLF – Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF – EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN – LG at NC
3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN – Kiwoom at Lotte

MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 – Tampa Bay at Toronto

7 p.m.

NESN – Boston at N.Y. Yankees

8 p.m.

MLBN – Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Kansas City at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

FS1 – LA Dodgers at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL
4:15 p.m.

ESPN – Seeding Games: Miami vs. Indiana, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN – Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN – Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Houston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NBCSN – Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN – Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

3 p.m.

NBCSN – Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN – Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN – Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN – Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN – Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Barcelona, Quarterfinal (taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS – Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS – Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS – Prague-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV – Seattle vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

