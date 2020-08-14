DEAR SUN SPOTS: Your column is the only place I can think to hopefully find some information I have so far been unable to learn.

Before Ledgeview Nursing Home at 141 Bethel Road in West Paris was closed, there were three cockatiel birds living in cages there. They were very friendly creatures that I used to visit with and talk to whenever I went to visit residents. Their names were Daisy, Pretty Boy and Zeus. I have photos of these birds sitting on my hat during one of their outside-the-cage exercise flights in a hallway. We even donated a larger cage for one of them so he would have room to exercise his wings while caged. I really miss these birds and wonder if anyone out there knows where they may be living and if they are well and happy. I hope your readers may have some answers. If anyone has any information, please call me at 345-8591.

Thank you for using your valuable limited space for this request. — Stewart, Minot

ANSWER: I just loved this letter. The thought of these three birds living among the residents at this nursing home and giving one another enjoyment is quite heartwarming.

Cockatiels, which tend to live 10 to 14 years, are considered to be small parrots that make loving companions. They are known to be affectionate and just plain fun to hang out with.

When I was young, my grandmother had a pet cockatiel named “Pretty Boy” who was great company for her and she just loved him so much. She taught him some words and tricks and he never failed to make her laugh — a very good thing!

I do hope readers remember these particular birds and will assure Stewart that they are alive and well and being spoiled with love.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am writing this to you with the hope that a very nice lady that was waiting in line behind me at the Oxford Walmart sees it. I went to buy myself a new bathing suit and when I opened my checkbook, I found I had no checks. To say the least, I was embarrassed and I asked the clerk to cancel my purchase.

The lady behind me in line told the clerk that she would buy it for me. I tried to tell her no, but she wouldn’t take no for an answer. Thanks to her generosity, I ended up with a new bathing suit. I would like to let her know that later I, too, paid it forward.

Thank you so much, whoever you are. This happened around July 15-17, if I remember right. I also have this woman in my prayers every night. When I left the store with my new bathing suit, I was crying. Never in my life have I ever had something like this happen to me. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Guess what? I’m crying, too! We need more of these kinds of stories in the world and I’m so grateful you shared yours. It’s beautiful. Enjoy your new bathing suit in good health and may your benefactor be blessed by your prayers.

