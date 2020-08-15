Ken Morse cares about the well-being of people and our planet. He has long been an advocate for food security, increased job opportunities, a strong educational system that gives young people practical skills in navigating a changing world and recognizes the need to protect our environment.

Ken understands that building sustainable communities is critical to a healthy economy and vital to our future. We need someone in office who will be driven by the needs of Maine’s people and the health of our economy.

I am enthusiastically supporting Ken Morse for Maine House in District 71. Ken’s commitment is sincere and he has the experience, knowledge and capability to get the job done.

Rev. Doretta M. Colburn, Waterford

