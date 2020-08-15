This morning, we hoped to show two Maine balloon pilots and their balloons in a virtual launch. It was to be a  tribute to the Great Falls Balloon Festival, which had to cancel it’s 2020 festival because of the pandemic.

Our virtual launch was based on two balloons that planned to go up Saturday morning. But much like many balloon festival launches, the weather wouldn’t cooperate.

Spectators gather on the pedestrian bridge between Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston and Bonney Park in Auburn to photograph the successful Saturday morning launch of the 2013 Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Many hot air balloons were able to dip their baskets in the waters of the Androscoggin River. Sun Journal file photo

