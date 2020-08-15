100 Years Ago: 1920

Yellow signs hang across the streets of Lewiston and Auburn, reminding you not to forget the “Grand Old Maine State Fair.”

50 Years Ago: 1970

Peace came to the world 25 years ago today but in the Twin Cities of Lewiston and Auburn ” things were hectic. Perhaps some will remember, others are too young, but those who were in it will, It was the end of World War II, marked by the surrender of Japan! Lewiston and Auburn went WILD! A VJ Double Holiday declared by President Truman set the two cities into the happiest victory celebration ever seen. “People tumbled out of houses, kids raced up and down the streets on bicycles. The news wasn’t five minutes old of Japan’s unconditional surrender,” before all the commotion took place. ‘The Journal that evening had paper that was eight columns wide and four and a half inches high and this space.was occupied with the word PEACE, something everybodys was waiting for especially the servicemen overseas. Maine citizens were urged to give Thanks to God for the victory and both city Mayors were in agreement with the proclamation of the Governor because they both felt that thanks was a good start to the new era of Peace.

25 Years Ago: 1995

One by one they came to the podium to tell their stories, or others came to tell the stories for them. They were the veterans of World War ll. Thursday night, the Paris Cape Historical Society met at the Foster-Carroll Post 72 of the American Legion in South Paris. They met to remember and learn from those who “were there” on V-J Day, fifty years ago next Tuesday. An Army nurse, several infantrymen, a transport officer, a ship’s cook, several Marines, they tended to speak quietly and briefly, although, some spoke at length. One defended the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Others didn’t mention the decisions made by others. Mostly, the speeches were apolitical. “This is what I did. This is what I saw. This is how I felt,” they told the audience.

