“The Donald” was born into wealth, lied and cheated his way through life, finished 3 million popular votes behind his opponent but still became president of this great republic.

Obviously out of his element, he has made many horrible decisions and now he is messing with the Census and the U.S. Postal Service.

After Joe Biden and the electorate fire him, “The Donald” should go trial, be convicted and sent to prison.

And, no pardon Joe.

Michael B Quinn, Otisfield

« Previous

Next »