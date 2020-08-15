Serge Abergel, an employee of Hydro-Quebec, recently contributed to your paper.
While this is a free country, and he can say as he pleases, he is not from this country. Rather, he’s a representative of a utility owned by the Canadian government, a utility that is spending record amounts on a propaganda campaign to force Mainers to accept Central Maine Power’s deeply unpopular NECEC corridor project.
The time for Hydro-Quebec to weigh in was during the permitting process, but it stayed silent to avoid going on the record and answering questions because, the reality is, it’s nothing more than a shell game. It’s smoke and mirrors. Now, it wants us to feel good about all that dough it’s going to make from Massachusetts.
I’m not buying what Hydro-Quebec is selling.
Quebec’s a nice place. Maybe Serge should stay there and mind his own business.
Michelle Harrison, Durham
