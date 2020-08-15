MEXICO – Michael C. Nuzzo 60, of Osgood Ave., in Mexico, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Lewiston, Maine, on April 8, 1960 a son of Daniel A. And Nichole L. (St. Laurent) Nuzzo.

Mike grew up in and attended Lewiston schools. For years, Mike managed the Blue Devils Hockey Team in Auburn. He was employed by Gates, now called Form Fiber in Auburn and Pallet One in Livermore Falls. Mike in his younger years enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cribbage with anyone who would have the time. Mike would often be seen walking all over Rumford and Mexico starting conversations with everyone he met. He was very well known for his upbeat personality and being a jokester. Mike had the biggest heart and always was willing to help out others anyway he could. Family was the most important thing to Mike, constantly telling everyone about his sons Marc, Ryan and Corey “They are right here”, while pounding his right fist on his chest, “Always in my heart”.

Surviving are his children, Marc Latham and wife Megan of Farmington, Crystal Cote and husband Tracey Miquelon of Bath, Ryan Nuzzo of Farmington, and Corey Nuzzo of Farmington; a sister, Tina Nuzzo of Lewiston, a brother, Rick Nuzzo and wife Tammie of Sabattus; 12 grandchildren, Steve Miquelon, Julie Miquelon, Elizabeth Cote-Miquelon, Rylie, Addison and Carter Latham, Andrue, Gabriella and Romyn Nuzzo, Layla Bridges, Arlo Richardson and Levi Nuzzo.

He was predeceased by his parents, a twin brother, Mark Nuzzo, and a younger sister, Tammy Nuzzo.

