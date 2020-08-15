SOUTH PARIS – Yvon G. “Jack” Corriveau, of Gilead, Maine, died peacefully on August 12, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1928, to Darie and Octavia Corriveau in Saint Marcel, Quebec, Canada. Husband of Maxine Corriveau for 72 years. Father of Pauline Corriveau, Darlene Corriveau-Levecque, wife of the late Robert Levecque, Yvette Currier, wife of Ivory, James Corriveau, partner of Ann Choquette, John Corriveau, husband of Roxanne, Elaine Sweetser, partner of Richard Breau, Tammy Buckley, wife of Paul. He was the brother of 16 siblings. He had 24 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great grandchildren, and several stepgrandchildren.

Yvon was fond of antique cars and spent his free time restoring them. He enjoyed weekly Sunday rides. He was happiest when surrounded by his extended family. Yvon’s family greatly appreciates the compassionate care provided by the staff at the Market Square Health Care Center in South Paris, Maine where he spent the last several months of his life.

There will be a private graveside service.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 37 Vernon Street, Bethel. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Market Square Health Care Center Activity Fund,

3 Market Square,

South Paris, Maine 04281.