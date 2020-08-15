MINOT – Barbara Philbrook Swanson, 91, formerly of Greene and Bath, Maine and Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away in Minot, Maine on August 11, 2020.

She was born May 12, 1929 in Lewiston, Maine to Opal Fowke Philbrook and Wendell Otis Philbrook. Barbara graduated from Edward Little High School in 1947 and Pelletier’s Beauty School in 1948. She was employed for eight years as a cosmetologist in Augusta at Daigle’s Beauty Shop and the Augusta House Hotel Salon.

She married Harold R. (“Dick”) Swanson of Bath in 1955, and they lived in Greene for many years before relocating to Bath.

Barbara returned to the workforce in the mid 1980’s and worked part time for two years at the Lamp Nursing Home in Lisbon, Maine. Barbara also graduated from Fabulous Fingers Nail Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida in 1987. She was employed at Paragon Nursing in Daytona Beach as a home assistant for the elderly and many clients asked for Barbara. She was a lifelong animal and nature lover and made a fantastic apple pie. She enjoyed regular trips to New York City and spent many winters in Daytona Beach, Florida. She loved music and watching Little House on the Prairie and Lifetime movies.

Barbara was previously a member of the Bath YMCA, Bath Area Senior Citizens and the Bath Church of the Nazarene.

In her later years Barbara was a resident of the Sarah Frye Home in Auburn, Maine, before moving into her daughter’s home in Minot for the remainder of her life, where she was cared for by her daughter Jill.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Jean Philbrook Plummer, of Monmouth; her husband, and many beloved pets.

Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Julia Bundy and her husband, Kenneth, of Minot; and Jill Piper and her husband, Jason, also of Minot; and her grandson, Kenneth R. Bundy and his wife Ayesha, of Orono, Maine. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Blaine Plummer, of Monmouth; a niece and nephew and a cousin.

We would like to thank Barbara’s lifelong friends, Mary Child and Bonnie Pepin, for their love, support and frequent visits. Their love meant the world to her. And thank you to Gail and Marion from Helping Hands for their help over the past nineteen months.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested that donations be made to the ASPCA.