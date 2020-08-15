Two Thomaston residents were killed in a head-on collision Friday night in Jefferson.

Robert E. Crowe, 55, of Thomaston was driving a 2004 Subaru Legacy, with Hailey J. Robinson, 26, also of Thomaston, his passenger, when the vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a 2019 Dodge RAM pickup truck, driven by Jacob B. Stevenson, 25, of Damariscotta, the preliminary investigation found.

Crowe and Robinson died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

There were three occupants in Stevenson’s vehicle. Stevenson was transported by Waldoboro EMS to Lincoln Health’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Amy Green, 25, of Damariscotta was taken by Lifeflight of Maine helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, also with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, and passenger Allen M. Bowman, 26, of Waldoboro, declined medical assistance at the scene.

Police said Crowe was traveling eastbound on State Route 17, around 10:25 p.m., when it was struck by Stevenson’s vehicle, which was traveling westbound. The accident took place about 3 miles west of the State Route 32 intersection.

Robinson was wearing a seat belt but Crowe, who was ejected from the vehicle, was not. All three occupants of the Stevenson vehicle were wearing seat belts and the truck’s airbag deployed, according to the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation indicated speed was a factor in the collision. Maine State Police is assisting in reconstructing the crash.

Firefighters from Jefferson, Whitefield and Somerville responded to assist at the scene, as did Central Lincoln County Ambulance.

Route 17 was shut down until just before 2 a.m. Saturday during the accident investigation.

