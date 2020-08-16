CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Cameron Monaghan, 27; Steve Carell, 58; Angela Bassett, 62; Madonna, 62.

Happy Birthday: Pay attention to detail. Stay in control, and verify everything that is said or done. Consider what’s important to you, and don’t veer off course due to decisions other people make. Look for positive ways to use your energy, intelligence and skills. Take care of medical, financial and legal matters quickly and efficiently. Your numbers are 6, 17, 23, 27, 38, 41, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll face uncertainty. When in doubt, sit tight and wait to see what transpires. Don’t let pressure or emotions dictate a decision you aren’t ready to make. An intelligent discussion with someone you trust will be revealing. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A window of opportunity is heading in your direction. Hone your skills, gather information and be prepared to take advantage of whatever comes your way. Say less, do more and reap the rewards you deserve. Romance is featured. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on home, family and taking care of what’s important to you. An idea you have can be put into play if you take the initiative and do the work yourself. A joint venture will benefit someone other than you. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A personal change will boost your morale. Spending time sharing ideas and plans with someone you love will encourage a positive lifestyle change. An opportunity to do something kind for someone in need will bring an unexpected return. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a moment to consider how best to get ahead. A plan of attack should include a well-thought-out plan and an energetic display of enthusiasm. Once you inspire others to help, the rest will be easy. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Reach out to people who put a smile on your face. Don’t donate or purchase luxury items. A conversation regarding lifestyle options will encourage you to make changes that ease stress and simplify the way you live. Romance is favored. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend more time doing and less time arguing. If someone pressures you or puts demands on you, know enough to walk away. Use intelligence to conquer emotionally manipulative situations. Your words matter, so choose them wisely. Honor promises. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A unique environment will encourage you to make a positive change. Reach out to people who share your ideas, beliefs and pursuits, and an unusual opportunity will come your way. Romance will lead to a commitment that will change your life. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Live and learn. The way your life unfolds will depend on who you trust. Use common sense when sharing information. Home improvements are favored as long as you don’t let someone talk you into doing something you cannot afford. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An opportunity will lead to a positive change that affects your home environment and your relationship with someone special. Make a concerted effort to share your intentions with someone you love. Romance will bring you closer to your objective. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get back to basics. Let the past enrich your life as you move forward. Remember the high points, and use the negatives you endured to help you make better decisions. A partnership looks promising. Strive for equality. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A positive change is heading your way. Update your look, and prepare for what’s to come. Combat stress by embracing what you enjoy doing most. Don’t let the past hold you back. Let go of influences that are bad for you. 5 stars

Birthday Baby: You are resourceful, kind and flexible. You are smart and self-assured.

