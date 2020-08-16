LEWISTON — The Maine Music Society board of directors has named new officers who will lead the nonprofit organization through its 30th and 31st seasons.

Board member Richard O’Brien was elected chair, replacing retiring Connie Hitchcock, and board member David Blocher was elected vice chair, replacing retiring Sandy MacDonald.

Reelected for another two-year term: Treasurer Gil LaPointe and Secretary Susan Trask.

