Our winner, Russell Wing, of Wayne, recognized the object in the foreground as did many who correctly identified the bunter, bumper, bumping post, bumper block or stopblock that it is called in front of the former Grand Trunk station on Lincoln Street in Lewiston where it was used to stop trains. Mr. Wing remembers going to the grain and feed store in the background that has housed many businesses in the past, most recently Rails and now Station Grill Restaurant. “I have a friend who came across the trestle into downtown from Canada as a kid, over the bridge into Lewiston and it stopped right there. He got off with $15 bucks in his pocket and walked up to the street to the first mill he came across and was hired on the spot and worked his way up the ladder and became very successful.”

