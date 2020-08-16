LEWISTON – Roland J. Pelletier, 88, of Lewiston, Maine passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on September 11, 1931, in Lewiston, Maine to Elzear and Pamela (Bonsaint) Pelletier.

Roland enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Greenland. Afterwards he married the love of his life, Marcella and was married for 60 years. Roland worked as a milkman for 21 years, delivering pocketbooks for Fancy Stitchers for 10 years and he worked for Phillips Elmet for five years before retiring. He loved watching his beloved Boston Bruins and New England Patriots. After retirement, he took up a hobby of building bird houses and other wood products. Most of all he loved being with his family.

Preceding him in death is his beloved wife, Marcella (Cyr) Pelletier, son, David Pelletier, brothers, Robert Pelletier, and Rosaire Pelletier and sister Bertha Mathieu.

Left to cherish his memory is his children, Diane and husband Wayne Danforth, Daniel and wife Joan Pelletier, Michael and wife Sonia Pelletier, and Rachel and husband James Haines, sister, Rita Lavoie, 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be shared with Roland’s family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Service to follow and then interment at St. Peter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Roland’s honor to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice at

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

