TENNIS

Jennifer Brady won her first WTA title on Sunday, overcoming a shaky serve to earn a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jil Teichmann in the Top Seed Open final in Lexington, Kentucky.

It was the the first professional tennis event in the United States since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and no spectators were allowed.

Brady, a 25-year-old American who began the week ranked 49th, did not drop a set throughout the hard-court tournament and ceded only 24 games in all.

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, tested positive for COVID-19 and said he will pull out of the tuneup tournament at Flushing Meadows that starts this week.

Nishikori did not say what his plans are for the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31.

PRAGUE OPEN: Top-seeded Simona Halep defeated third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 to claim her 21st WTA title

After the final, Halep said she would decide on Monday if she is ready to play at the forthcoming U.S. Open. Five of the top eight players in the women’s world rankings have already withdrawn from the event.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Utah Jazz said guard Mike Conley left Walt Disney World to return to Columbus, Ohio, for the birth of his son.

The sixth-seeded Jazz begin a first-round playoff series against No. 3 seed Denver on Monday. Players who leave the bubble are subject to a quarantine upon their return.

It’s a blow to a Jazz team already missing Bojan Bogdanovic, who underwent right wrist surgery in May.

WNBA: Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 33 points and made a late steal to help the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury, 95-89, snapping a three-game skid.

Ogunbowale made 6 of 7 from 3-point range and had her sixth career game with 30-plus points. Allisha Gray added 20 points and Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 17 for the Wings.

Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 29 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 20. Diana Taurasi returned after missing three games because of a lower back injury. She had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes.

• Natasha Howard got her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Breanna Stewart scored 19 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 95-72 for their eighth straight win.

• Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points and the Chicago Sky cruised to a 92-67 win over Atlanta, sending the Dream to their eighth consecutive loss.

SOCCER

EUROPA LEAGUE: Luuk de Jong scored the winning goal as Sevilla came back from a goal down in Cologne, Germany, to beat Manchester United 2-1 and reach the final.

The Spanish club will look to extend its Europa League record with a sixth title on Friday against either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk, who play Monday.

CYCLING

CRITERIUM DU DAUPHINE: Colombian rider Daniel Martinez won the French stage race after leader Primoz Roglic withdrew before the final stage because of an injury.

Roglic, of Slovenia, led Frenchman Thibaut Pinot by 14 seconds overnight but decided to abandon after crashing midway through Saturday’s penultimate stage.

That gave Pinot, who is expected to be among the contenders to win the upcoming Tour de France, an ideal chance. But it was Martinez who jumped from fifth overall to claim an unexpected victory, finishing 29 seconds ahead of Pinot overall and 41 ahead of French rider Guillaume Martin.