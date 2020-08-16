Sunday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at West Coast

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM: The MX2 of Kegums, Kegums, Latvia

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM MXGP: The Grand Prix of Latvia, Kegums, Latvia

9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Sunoco 159, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.

1 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The GoBowling 235, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — LG at NC

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Detroit

MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Washington at Baltimore

4 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Statcast AI Edition)

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

USA — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

2 p.m.

CNBC — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RODEO

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Bullnanza, Lazy E Ranch, Guthrie, Okla. (taped)

RUGBY

10 a.m.

NBCSN — RFU: London at Northampton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Manchester United, Semifinal, RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany (taped)

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Final

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Dallas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.

ABC — Seattle vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Sunday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond

CYCLING

2 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 5, Megève, 95 miles (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

« Previous

Next »

filed under: