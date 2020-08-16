Sunday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at West Coast
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM: The MX2 of Kegums, Kegums, Latvia
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM MXGP: The Grand Prix of Latvia, Kegums, Latvia
9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Sunoco 159, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.
1 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The GoBowling 235, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
7 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — LG at NC
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Detroit
MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Washington at Baltimore
4 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Statcast AI Edition)
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
USA — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
2 p.m.
CNBC — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RODEO
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Bullnanza, Lazy E Ranch, Guthrie, Okla. (taped)
RUGBY
10 a.m.
NBCSN — RFU: London at Northampton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Manchester United, Semifinal, RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany (taped)
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Final
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Dallas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC — Seattle vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Sunday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond
CYCLING
2 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 5, Megève, 95 miles (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

