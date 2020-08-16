STRONG — Residents approved a $747,601 municipal budget Saturday during the annual town meeting at the Strong Fire Station, according to Chairman Robert Elliott.

The proposed budget for the current fiscal year was $2,294.76 less than the previous year’s budget, although Elliott said it ended up being around $4,000 less than anticipated due to one budget item being amended.

Prior to Saturday’s meeting, residents were asked by the town to wear face coverings, bring their own chairs and set them up 6 feet apart and abide by the state’s social-distancing guidelines.

Elliott said Saturday’s meeting “was one of the smoothest town meetings I’ve been involved with.”

“Everyone wore masks and kept their distance from one another and everything went according to plan,” Elliott said. “It was really good.”

The budget approved Saturday does not factor in anticipated revenues or the town’s share of budgets for Maine School Administrative District 58 or Franklin County.

