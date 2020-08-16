Westbrook police are seeking the public’s help in locating a young woman, who was last seen Friday evening on Mechanic Street in Westbrook.
Police in a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon identify the missing woman as 22-year-old Raven Brooker of Westbrook.
Brooker was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday wearing a blue sundress with white flowers on it. She has been known to wear a pink face covering in public. She is about 5-foot-3, weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Westbrook police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the police department at 854-0644.
