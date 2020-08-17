LEWISTON — Androscoggin Bank recently announced three new hires.

Garrett Ryan has joined the bank as vice president, senior mortgage loan officer.

Ryan has over a decade of experience in branch management and most recently served as senior mortgage loan originator for Citizens Bank.

He resides in Scarborough with his wife, Miranda, and their two boys. He is very involved in the community, coaching baseball, football and basketball. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine.

June Usher Wallace has been hired as vice president, Southern Maine market manager.

In this role, Wallace provides leadership for retail branch teams in Portland, Brunswick, Gray and Auburn and leads the business development efforts in those markets.

Wallace comes to Androscoggin Bank with over 17 years of experience in retail branch leadership and most recently served as vice president/senior relationship manager for Bangor Savings Bank.

She resides in Scarborough with her husband and two children. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine and a master’s degree from Marist College.

Lisa Hook has been hired as senior vice president, senior commercial banking manager. Hook will be heading up the commercial lending team, working with businesses throughout the bank’s footprint and expanding our reach.

Hook has over 30 years of diversified commercial banking experience in credit, sales and relationship-building. She most recently served as senior commercial relationship manager, senior vice president for People’s United Bank.

Hook resides in Yarmouth with her husband and son. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Colby College.

« Previous

filed under: