FARMINGTON — A Chesterville man pleaded not guilty to grabbing a teenager by the neck on July 5 and putting him in a chokehold, according to Farmington court documents.

Keith A. Grundy, 44, also pleaded not guilty to endangering the welfare of a child Aug. 7.

He was arrested in July by a Franklin County deputy who responded to a report of a disturbance.

Grundy posted $200 bail the same day and was released from the Franklin County Detention Center.

Grundy is a member the Chesterville Board of Appeals.

The York County District Attorney’s Office is handling the case because of a potential conflict in the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

Grundy is being represented by attorney Curtis Rice. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Dorion of the York County office is listed as the prosecutor on the Franklin County complaint.

A conviction for domestic violence assault or endangering the welfare of a child is punishable but up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

